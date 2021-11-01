Visit the Aquarium and enter for a chance to win a Family Membership

(The Daily Dish) Today on the Daily Dish we have Ashley Kerbs with Loveland Living Planet Aquarium and also Amelia, the Hedgehog to talk about the 4th Annual Pet Project that is kicking off today!

The Pet Project starts today November 1st and goes through November 24th and Loveland Living Planet Aquarium is collecting donations on behalf of Best Friends Animal Society.

Get your tickets for the family to come visit the Aquarium and while you’re visiting you can bring in an item to donate, and then enter for a chance to win a Family Membership. Also, keep in mind that you can enter one time for each item you donate.

A few of the items that are needed are listed below:

Cat Food

Dog Food

Cat Litter

Shampoo

Bedding

Treats

Toys

Adopting a shelter animal and providing a safe home is a great way to get involved. There are other way’s you can adopt. The Aquarium offers symbolic adoptions of many of the animals that are available. There are more than 4,000 animals and 650 species living at the Aquarium which means they have a lot of hungry mouths to feed!

For more information you can visit the Loveland Living Planet Aquariums website.

*Sponsored Content.