BYNUM, Montana (The Daily Dish) – Montana is well know for amazing outdoor adventures because of it’s beautiful mountains, lakes and wilderness. But, did you know North America’s first dinosaur remains were found in Montana in 1854? And the world’s first identified Tyrannosaurus rex was found in 1902 by paleontologist Barnum Brown.

It’s no surprise Big Sky Country is also home to the Montana Dinosaur Trail – a 2,000-mile-long loop that runs statewide and includes a meet and greet with “Elvis”, a 33-foot long Brachylophosaursfossil on display at Malta’s Phillips County Museum and the Museum of the Rockies in Bozeman. The Montana Dinosaur Center, is one of the 14 trail stops and home of the first baby dino eggs.

Visit MTDinoTrail.org for more information on how to book your own fossil expedition and much more. And go to VisitMT.com for more details about what to do when visiting Montana.

Sponsored by Visit Montana.