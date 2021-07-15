Utah’s first food hall is at The Gateway!

Marc Marrone, Chef, and Partner of HallPass is joining Jennifer Burns on The Daily Dish today to talk about HallPass – Utah’s first Food Hall. Come check it out as we DISH on the details!!

HallPass is a new concept that allows guests to experience new environments filled with food, art, music, drinks, and fun all in one place. The food hall includes seating for 300, including an outdoor patio of more than 3,500 square feet. They were quickly growing as a Las Vegas-based start-up and were named one of the “Top 40 List for 2019: America’s Hottest Startup Fast Casuals” by QSR Magazine.

They have a Live Healthy, Live Happy’ menu which features half that is full of healthy options under 600 calories, and a second-half that’s completely extravagant.

The HallPass concepts include SkinnyFATS, Beer Zombies Draft Room, Blaze of Thunder (Nashville hot chicken), CodSpeed (fresh fish fast), Colossal Lobster, andHibachican with a rotating concept & guest chefs, in addition, they’re also offering live music and DJs to entertain diners on weekends.

The casual, open setting will take you back to your younger days with the wooden tables and chairs made of golden acacia from Thailand, ornate Balinese doors, and colorful original murals, and several art pieces by a resident artist. Each art piece will feature a QR code where you can learn more about the story behind the art.

Guests can order and pick up from each counter where food is served quickly. A unique “one tab” system allows group diners to get their favorites from each different concept or multiple places and just pay one bill for the party, making dinner with family, friends, or business colleagues easy. There are options for everyone at very reasonable prices, with most menu items offered in the “$15 and under” range.

Come on down to The Gateway in Salt Lake City. It’s not a Mall, it’s a destination for shopping, dining, entertainment and it’s serving up a unique art and culture scene you’ll want to be a part of. For more information visit the website.

This article contains sponsored content.