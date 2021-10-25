Use your carved pumpkins for this classic dish from Utah Beef Council

(The Daily Dish) Tis’ the season of pumpkins! Halloween is around the corner and you might be looking for ways to use your decorated pumpkins.

Jennifer Burns with Utah Beef Council has a great idea for you! Not only does the pumpkin add a lot of flavor to this beef dish, but also a lot of nutrients. Check out how to switch up this classic dish and add a little extra flavor!

Ingredients:

1 pound ground beef

1 small white onion, chopped

2 garlic cloves, diced

1 cup pureed real pumpkin or canned pumpkin

1/4 cup ketchup

3 tablespoons brown sugar

3 tablespoons yellow or Dijon mustard

1 tablespoon chili powder

8 cheddar cheese slices

8 hamburger buns, split

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Instructions:

In a large skillet over medium heat, add the ground beef, onion, garlic, salt and pepper. Cook, breaking up the beef, for 5-6 minutes or until beef is browned; drain. Add pumpkin, ketchup, brown sugar, mustard and chili powder.

Cook for 6-8 minutes.

Spoon desired amount of sloppy joe mixture onto the bottom of each bun.

Top with cheddar slice and top bun. Serve immediately.

Visit the Utah Beef Council website for more recipes. Print the recipe for Pumpkin Sloppy Joes, here.

