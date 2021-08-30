Turn ground beef into sausage to make delicious Country-Style Waffle Sandwiches!

Check out this awesome breakfast sandwich using waffles in place of bread! Jennifer Burns also shows viewers how to turn ground beef into a sausage flavor. Watch the video for tips and tricks and then print the recipe for Country-Style Waffle Sandwich for your records at home!

Ingredients : 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner) 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage 1 teaspoon garlic powder 1 teaspoon onion powder 1/2 teaspoon salt 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper 2 eggs, slightly beaten 8 frozen waffles

: Toppings (optional): Sliced cheese Spinach Avocado slices Hot sauce Salsa Sour cream Sliced peppers

(optional):

Instructions: Prepare Country-Style Beef Breakfast Sausage by combing 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage, or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape sausage mixture into four 1/2-inch thick patties. Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot. Add patties; cook 10 to 12 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally. Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness. Meanwhile, heat separate skillet over medium heat until hot. Add eggs; cook and stir until eggs are scrambled or prepare as omelet as desired. Toast frozen waffle according to package directions. Top each of four waffles with a sausage patty. Divide eggs evenly among sandwiches. Top with remaining waffles.



