Turn ground beef into sausage to make delicious Country-Style Waffle Sandwiches!

Check out this awesome breakfast sandwich using waffles in place of bread! Jennifer Burns also shows viewers how to turn ground beef into a sausage flavor. Watch the video for tips and tricks and then print the recipe for Country-Style Waffle Sandwich for your records at home!

  • Ingredients:
    • 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)
    • 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage
    • 1 teaspoon garlic powder
    • 1 teaspoon onion powder
    • 1/2 teaspoon salt
    • 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper
    • 2 eggs, slightly beaten
    • 8 frozen waffles
  • Toppings (optional):
    • Sliced cheese
    • Spinach
    • Avocado slices
    • Hot sauce
    • Salsa
    • Sour cream
    • Sliced peppers
  • Instructions:
    • Prepare Country-Style Beef Breakfast Sausage by combing 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner), 2 teaspoons chopped fresh sage, or 1/2 teaspoon rubbed sage, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 1 teaspoon onion powder, 1/2 teaspoon salt and 1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper in large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape sausage mixture into four 1/2-inch thick patties.  Heat large nonstick skillet over medium heat until hot.  Add patties; cook 10 to 12 minutes or until instant-read thermometer inserted horizontally into center registers 160°F, turning occasionally.
    • Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.
    • Meanwhile, heat separate skillet over medium heat until hot. Add eggs; cook and stir until eggs are scrambled or prepare as omelet as desired. Toast frozen waffle according to package directions.
    • Top each of four waffles with a sausage patty.  Divide eggs evenly among sandwiches.  Top with remaining waffles.

