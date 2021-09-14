Try “TheGraveStuff” it’s delicious, don’t believe me ask the dishes!

Jessie is at Disneyland Resorts to dish about all that is available with the Disneyland Happy Haunting sweepstakes and show us just a few of the fabulous treats that are available at Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe you can grab while you’re visiting.

Happy Hauntings is returning to both Disneyland parks starting September 3, 2021, and you don’t want to delay in getting your tickets but first head on over and enter to win tickets courtesy of ABC4 Utah!

Chef Christina shows off some of the different types of macaroons that they’ve created for Halloween time and a few other treats you’re going to want to try! Jessie got to be the lucky one and have a taste test! She highly recommends the cookies and cream macaroon!

At Jolly Holiday you’ll normally find the rose raspberry macaroon, that one is their staple and is very popular but is quickly becoming rivaled by the mummy macaroon. Some other brands that they offer are a Caramel Apple Macaroon that has apple buttercream with brownie and caramel on the inside.

As we all know, Disney is one of the most magical places and they are famous for all of the details they include in all that they use in everything that they do, including the food! One of the treats that Chef Christina suggests viewers try at home is “TheGraveStuff“, can you figure out where Chef Gracie picked out the name from?

Jolly Holiday Bakery Cafe doesn’t just serve magical macaroons. They also offer sandwiches, Croissants, Salads, Fruit, Espressos, and additional drinks. Also offering the following menu options: Gluten/Wheat Allergy, Egg Allergy, Fish/Shellfish Allergy, Milk Allergy, Peanut/Tree Nut Allergy, and Soy Allergy-Friendly.

Head on over to their website or download the app and plan your next vacation for Halloween time at Disneyland Resorts!

*Sponsored Content.