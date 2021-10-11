Try something new for your next game-day party food!

(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council are showing off another fantastic recipe you’ll want to show off for your next party, or game day! Spicy Cajun “Boudin” Meatballs, these meatballs are full of flavor and made with ground beef, rice, veggies, and cajun seasoning. You’ll want to try this crowd pleaser!

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup chopped onion

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/4 cup chopped green or red bell pepper

1 clove garlic, minced

1-1/2 cups cooked white rice

1 large egg, lightly beaten

1 tablespoon Cajun seasoning

Hot pepper sauce

Instructions:

Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium heat. Add onion, celery, bell pepper, and garlic. Cook 4 to 7 minutes or until vegetables are tender and begin to brown, stirring occasionally. Transfer vegetables to large bowl; let cool 5 minutes.

Preheat oven to 400°F. Combine Ground Beef, vegetables, rice, egg, and Cajun seasoning in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Shape into 24 1-inch meatballs.

Cook’s Tip: If using leftover refrigerated rice, let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before using.

Place meatballs on rack in broiler pan that has been sprayed with nonstick cooking spray. Bake in 400°F oven for 18 to 20 minutes or until 160°F. Serve with hot sauce, as desired.

Cook’s Tip: Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed ground beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness. For easy clean-up, line the broiler pan (not rack) with aluminum foil.

You can print this recipe here and then head on over for additional recipes and ideas on the Utah Beef Council website!

