Try out this tasty appetizer for your holiday get together

Chances are you have your Christmas dinner planned out but what about a great appetizer to serve? Jennifer and Jacob with the Utah Beef Council have a great recipe that is a real crowd pleaser – Steak Bites with Cilantro Pesto.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. boneless steak (NY strip, flat iron, sirloin, etc.)
Pesto Ingredients:
- 1 large cilantro* bunch (about 4 loose cups)
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated or shredded
- 1/4 cup crushed pine nuts, almonds, walnuts or pecans, toasted
- 1/3 cup olive oil
- Salt and Pepper, to taste
Instructions:
- Season steaks with salt and pepper.
- On a greased grill or frying pan over medium-high heat, cook steaks to desired doneness.
- Let rest on a cutting board for 5 minutes. Carve steaks into thin slices; cut slices into bite-size pieces.
- For the pesto: In a food processor or blender, add the cilantro (reserve a few sprigs for garnish), garlic, parmesan cheese, nuts, oil, salt and pepper. Blend to desired consistency. (Note: Add additional oil for a smoother version.)
- Drizzle pesto over steak bites. Insert a toothpick in each one. Serve immediately.
- Note: You can also layer a dip or hummus on the bottom of toasted baguette slices, then layer the pesto and the steak.
- Garnish with tomato pieces for a nice presentation.
