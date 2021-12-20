Try out this tasty appetizer for your holiday get together

(The Daily Dish) Chances are you have your Christmas dinner planned out but what about a great appetizer to serve? Jennifer and Jacob with the Utah Beef Council have a great recipe that is a real crowd pleaser – Steak Bites with Cilantro Pesto.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb. boneless steak (NY strip, flat iron, sirloin, etc.)

Pesto Ingredients:

  • 1 large cilantro* bunch (about 4 loose cups)
  • 2 garlic cloves
  • 1/2 cup parmesan cheese, grated or shredded
  • 1/4 cup crushed pine nuts, almonds, walnuts or pecans, toasted
  • 1/3 cup olive oil
  • Salt and Pepper, to taste

Instructions:

  • Season steaks with salt and pepper.
  • On a greased grill or frying pan over medium-high heat, cook steaks to desired doneness.
  • Let rest on a cutting board for 5 minutes. Carve steaks into thin slices; cut slices into bite-size pieces.
  • For the pesto: In a food processor or blender, add the cilantro (reserve a few sprigs for garnish), garlic, parmesan cheese, nuts, oil, salt and pepper. Blend to desired consistency. (Note: Add additional oil for a smoother version.)
  • Drizzle pesto over steak bites. Insert a toothpick in each one. Serve immediately.
  • Note: You can also layer a dip or hummus on the bottom of toasted baguette slices, then layer the pesto and the steak.
  • Garnish with tomato pieces for a nice presentation.

For additional recipes and information, visit The Utah Beef Council website.

