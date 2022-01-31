Try Beef Barley Soup with Spinach and homemade Garlic Croutons for those cold winter nights

(The Daily Dish) Jennifer with Utah Beef Council is in the Kitchen cooking up yummy Beef Barley Soup with Spinach and Garlic Croutons for those cold winter nights!

Ingredients for Soup:

2-1/2 pounds beef Stew Meat, cut into 1-inch pieces

5 cups water

1 package (.9 to 1.43 ounces) dry onion-mushroom soup mix

1 teaspoon dried thyme leaves

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

1/2 cup medium pearled barley

4 cups loosely packed fresh baby spinach

Instructions for Soup:

Combine beef, water, soup mix, thyme, salt and pepper in stockpot; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover tightly and simmer 60 minutes.

Stir in barley; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; continue simmering, covered, 45 minutes to 1 hour or until beef is fork-tender and barley is tender. Stir in spinach; cover and remove from heat. Let stand 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper, if desired.

Ingredients for Homemade Garlic Croutons:

6 pieces bread or 1/2 loaf French bread, cut into cubes

3 tablespoon olive oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 large garlic cloves, diced or 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Instructions for cooking Homemade Garlic Croutons:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees F., In a small put over medium heat, add olive oil, butter, garlic salt, and pepper. Heat for 1-2 minutes or until butter melts.

Toss bread cubes on a baking sheet with the oil and butter mixture. Spread bread cubes into an even layer and bake for 10 minutes. Toss bread cubes and continue baking for 5-10 minutes or until golden brown.

While hot, sprinkle with additional salt and pepper if desired. Store remaining croutons in a zip lock baggie in the refrigerator for up to 2 days.

To serve to soup, dish up the soup into bowls and top with the desired amount of croutons.

Grab the recipe and make it at home for dinner, the whole family will enjoy the taste and how good it makes them feel from the nutrients!

For additional recipes and nutritional information from Utah Beef Council, visit their website.

*Sponsored Content.