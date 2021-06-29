Today’s tech expert dishes the latest gadgets and trends to be on the lookout for

Tech Expert, Andrea Smith spoke with Nicea on The Daily Dish today to share the top trends and devices you’ll be seeing a lot of over the coming months. Whether you’re looking for the newest gadgets for your business or taking your entertainment experience to the next level, she’s got you covered.

New tech innovations appear faster and faster each year – and 2021 is no exception. The global pandemic accelerated a variety of new tech trends last year and as we enter the second half of 2021, it’s important to continue looking ahead and see where technology will move the world next.

DualSense Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5 : The DualSense Wireless Controller for PlayStation 5 provides an awesome gaming experience with adaptive triggers and haptic feedback that immerses you in the on-screen action.

: ThinkVision M15 Mobile Monitor : A lightweight USB-C monitor you can take with you – for a dual-screen setup on the go. Whether you’re working or playing, this 15.6-inch monitor makes productivity portable.

: Otterbox Power Products : Wherever you go this summer, you’re going to want a lot of battery power to keep your devices charged. OtterBox has a new line of products you can take anywhere. From car chargers with fast charge technology to power banks and cables.

Andrea Smith is an award-winning news and technology journalist. She spent over two decades as a technology producer at ABC News and was most recently Lifestyle Tech Editor at Mashable. Andrea explores the many ways technology changes how we live, work, and communicate, such as digital parenting, health, and retail trends.

For more information about the products mentioned today, you can visit the Summer Tech Trends website.

This article contains sponsored content.