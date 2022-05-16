(The Daily Dish) May is National BBQ Month and today is National BBQ Day!! Steaks or burgers are PERFECT for this food holiday, check out this recipe for Beef Steaks with Sweet-Soy Drizzle!

Ingredients:

2 beef Strip Steaks Boneless, cut 1 inch thick (about 8 ounces each)

1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger

3 tablespoons brown sugar

2 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons reduced-sodium soy sauce

1 package (14 to 16 ounces) frozen broccoli florets (4 to 5 cups)

Directions:

Rub beef steaks evenly with ginger. Place steaks on rack in broiler pan so the surface of beef is 3 to 4 inches from heat. Broil for 13 to 17 minutes for medium-rare (145°F) to medium (160°F) doneness, turning once.

Meanwhile, combine brown sugar, soy sauce, and vinegar in a small bowl, stirring until sugar dissolves. Reserve 2 tablespoons of mixture for serving. Prepare broccoli according to package directions; drain. Toss with the remaining soy mixture. Keep warm.

Carve steaks into slices. Drizzle reserved 2 tablespoons soy mixture over beef. Serve with broccoli.

Print this record for your records HERE and then visit the Utah Beef Council website for additional recipes and information!

*Sponsored content.