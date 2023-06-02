SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – June is Tire Safety Month and the experts at Ken Garff Automotive want everyone to know their options for tire replacement and when you should get new tires. Jason Hollinger, the service manager at Ken Garff Honda of Orem, stopped by The Daily Dish with great tips.

At Ken Garff, there’s more to their dealerships than just sales and service . Visit Ken Garff’s experienced Parts Department to find all the high-quality factory parts to keep your car running smoothly. And when it’s time for your next vehicle, ask about their best financing options at the Finance Department.

Visit KenGarff.com for more informaton and to find a Ken Garff location near you.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Sponsored by Ken Garff Automotive.