Salt Lake City, UTAH (The Daily Dish) — With everything that is going on in the world today, many people are having problems getting the restful sleep that they need. At True North Brain Center in Utah, an FDA-approved process called Transcranial Electrical Stimulation (or IASIS Microcurrent Neurofeedback) is used to improve brain function in patients suffering from sleep disorders, PTSD, depression, TBI, head trauma, migraines, and more.

IASIS Microcurrent Neurofeedback (IASIS MCN) produces faster results than traditional neurofeedback devices and a measurable change in brainwaves without conscious effort from patients. In the end, these patients experience a change in brainwave state and a better ability for the brain and nervous system to regulate themselves.

These treatments are also shown to increase brain performance in those looking to improve their overall mental strength.

It is recommended that patients receive between 10 and 20 sessions. Though, more than 85% of patients see a noticeable change in their brain’s function within just one to three sessions.

The clinic offers a variety of plans and packages to help maximize the value for patients.

Visit their website or give them a call at (801) 872-3017. Schedule your FREE consultation to discuss the options and next steps.

**This segment contains sponsored content