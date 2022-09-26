(The Daily Dish) Many of us have heard the ads about how Air Duct Cleaning is important to have done for your home and also your health, but why? Today we have Guy Seidel with Easy Flow Utah to talk about a few different reasons with us.

Air duct cleaning helps to keep your filter cleaner, improves efficiency, and prevents issues in the future. Cleaning your Air Duct will also help with your Air Quality Indoors.

If you do not have your air ducts cleaned you’re blowing out the dust, dander, and chemicals that have been building up over time and sitting in the vents. All of these are normal for people living in homes but they DO need to be cleaned out to keep a healthy environment. In addition, if you choose to not have your ducts cleaned out they can and will contribute to allergies, asthma, and other respiratory issues.

Another thing that is a benefit of having your air ducts cleaned is the ability to reduce energy. If your air ducts are dirty, it will shorten the life of your system and will also cause it to work harder than it should need to. Just like anything else, including our own bodies, if it’s not properly maintained it won’t function properly. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, 25 to 40 percent of the energy used for heating or cooling a home is wasted.

Most people think that their home isn’t that old so they shouldn’t need to have the ducts cleaned yet. That’s not true. Newer homes need air duct cleaning just as bad if not worse than older homes. Air ducts go in when a home is being built before the Carpet, sanding, painting, and much more which means the air ducts on newer homes are FULL of loose construction dust and debris.

Many companies will get you to agree to an appointment with a lower price and then once in your home, they will try to upsell you on a product that will rack up the price. With Easy Flow, you get one flat rate based on how many surfaces are in your home.

The cold weather is quickly approaching which means you’ll be switching from AC to Heat, make sure you get those Air Ducts cleaned so it’s a smooth transition! Schedule an appointment or find out more by visiting the Easy Flow Website, or Facebook page, calling (801) 792-2853, or by scanning the QR code below!

*Sponsored Content.