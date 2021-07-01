Tips for your 4th of July Get Together

With all that the nation has been through in the past year, there will be celebrations going on for July 4th and the entire summer. Here to share his top tips is renowned sommelier Theo Rutherford, who travels around the country educating people about great food and beverages.

One way to create the perfect summer party is by building a burger bar with beverage pairings to elevate the experience.

Theo’s expert tips you’ll learn include: Theo’s magic: a world-class sommelier shares his secrets to elevate your backyard gatherings Burger greatness: toppings that will take your burger from basic to gourmet Perfect pairings: food and beverage inspiration from a master Cool creations: beverage recipes to satisfy and refresh



Watch the attached video to learn more and tune into The Daily Dish weekday’s for more tips!

This article contains sponsored content.