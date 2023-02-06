Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Steadman’s Recreation has been serving Utah for over 50 years right here in Tooele, UT. We met with Russ Steadman, the owner and manager of Steadman’s, who is always so much fun to hang out with. In his words, “I sell fun things, so I have to be fun. Right?”

Speaking of those fun things, Steadman’s has a lot of new inventory within the last few weeks. When we asked what’s in stock, Russ said, “It’s really cool, because the last two years has been a struggle. And now, we are starting to get reloaded. So we have about everything. We have dirt bikes, side x sides, we have everything. So it’s fun to see my show room full again.” The owners Russ, Dave, and Kirk, not only sell and service Side x Sides, ATVs, and Dirt Bikes, but they ride them too!

Here in Utah, we love the outdoors. As spring approaches, allow your cabin fever to step aside, and let the itch for warmer weather activities take it’s place. Some of the top brands available at Steadman’s are Yamaha, Honda, Polaris, Argo, Kayo, and Beta. With all this inventory, the manufactures have awesome incentives as well. Whether you want, snow, dirt, mud– they’ve got it all! Steadman’s Recreation supports the community, sponsoring; Schools, Utah State Parks, Utah Trail Systems, and Outdoors shows like At Your Leisure.

Let the locally owned and operated team at Steadman’s help you get outside, so you can explore and create memories that last a lifetime. Steadman’s Recreation in Tooele… You might think its 300 miles out there, but it’s only 30 miles back! Visit Steadman’s online at Steadmans.net.

Steadman’s Recreation

916 N Main St.

Tooele, UT 84074

*Sponsored content.