See the beautiful results of the world-record-setting tulip planting at Thanksgiving Point

LEHI, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The Annual Tulip Festival is in full bloom at Thanksgiving Point in Lehi, Utah. And it was just extended by a full week to May 20th.

A world-renowned floral event, there are more than 750,000 spring flowers, including tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, poppies, and more creating the award-winning Tulip Festival – an unforgettable display of color and design through the 50-acre Ashton Gardens. Whether you’re celebrating spring with a general admission ticket or experiencing one of our curated packages, you won’t want to miss Utah’s favorite flower festival, only at Thanksgiving Point.

Learn more and schedule your visit to the Annual Tulip Festival online.

Located at the Ashton Gardens (Thanksgiving Point)

3900 N. Garden Drive

Lehi, Utah 84043

Call: 801.768.2300

Hours of Operation: Monday – Saturday 9 am – 8 pm

Sponsored by Thanksgiving Point.