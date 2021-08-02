Salads are always delicious, but especially for hot temps! This steak salad with chipotle lime dressing is LOADED with flavor! Jennifer and Jacob are in the ABC4 kitchen showing viewers all of the tips and tricks on how to cook the best beef!

Ingredients 1 pound boneless steak (i.e. NY strip, sirloin, flat iron) 1 head romaine or iceberg lettuce, chopped 1 (15.5 oz.) can black beans, rinsed, drained 1/2 English cucumber, chopped 2 large tomatoes, juiced and chopped 1/2 large red onion, thinly sliced



Toppings 1 avocado, diced 1/4 cup cilantro, chopped Tortilla chips, lightly broken 1 to 2 canned chipotle chiles in adobo sauce, minced 3 tablespoons fresh lime juice 2 teaspoons honey or sugar 1/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil Salt and Pepper, to taste



Directions Season steaks with salt and pepper. Cook to desired doneness. Let rest for 5 minutes, then thinly slice. In a large serving bowl, toss together lettuce, beans, cucumber, tomatoes, and onion. Whisk together chipotle chilies, lime juice, honey or sugar, salt, and pepper in a small bowl. Gradually whisk in oil. Pour dressing over salad and toss together. To plate, divide the salad, and steak for each serving. Top each plate or bowl with avocado, cilantro, and tortilla chips. Serve immediately.



For more information, recipes, and tips for cooking visit the Utah Beef Council website.

*Sponsored content.