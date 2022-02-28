(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt with Utah Beef Council are showing a great way to cut carbs with this recipe for Spaghetti Squash with Meat Sauce. So healthy and delish!

Ingredients:

1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner)

1 medium yellow onion, chopped

1 tablespoon minced garlic

1 can (15 ounces) no salt added or regular tomato sauce

1 can (14.5 ounces) Italian-style diced tomatoes, undrained

1 can (6 ounces) tomato paste

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

1 medium spaghetti squash (about 3 to 3-1/2 pounds), cut in half lengthwise, seeds removed

Toppings (optional):

Thinly sliced fresh basil and grated parmesan cheese

Directions:

Heat stockpot over medium heat until hot. Add Ground Beef, onion, and garlic; cook 8 to 10 minutes, breaking beef into 3/4-inch crumbles and stirring occasionally. Cook’s Tip : Cooking times are for fresh or thoroughly thawed Ground Beef. Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160ºF. Color is not a reliable indicator of ground beef doneness.

Stir in tomato sauce, diced tomatoes, tomato paste, and crushed red pepper; bring to a boil. Reduce heat; cover and simmer 20 minutes to develop flavors, stirring occasionally. Remove from heat; stir in basil, if desired.

Meanwhile, place squash in an 8 x 8-inch microwave-safe baking dish, overlapping halves slightly. Microwave on HIGH for 10 to 12 minutes or until squash is tender. Let stand 5 minutes. Scrape squash with a fork to separate strands.

Serve sauce over squash. Serve with Toppings, if desired.

Italian-Style Beef Sausage Variation:

Prepare Italian-Style Beef Sausage by combining: 1 pound Ground Beef (93% lean or leaner) with 1 teaspoon fennel seed, 1/2 teaspoon salt, 1/4 teaspoon coriander, 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 1/4 teaspoon black pepper, and 1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper in a large bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Proceed as directed in step 1.

To Roast Spaghetti Squash:

Place squash halves, cut-side down, in a 13 x 9-inch ovenproof baking dish. Bake in 350°F oven for 45 to 55 minutes or until squash is tender.

If you’d like additional recipes or information about Utah Beef Council, visit their website.

*Sponsored Content.