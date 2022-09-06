(The Daily Dish) Anna Maria Freeman has won several cooking contests at the Utah State Fair, so many she has lost count. Surae and her are in the kitchen cooking up a delicious alfredo that is packed with vegetables and wrapped up into a fun presentation with an inexpensive cheese wedge from a local big box store.

In today’s recipe, Anna Maria Freeman used homemade thin spinach spaghetti but says you can use any noodle you prefer, just keep in mind the size of your cheese wedge. Are you interested in making homemade pasta? Check out this recipe on the YouTube channel for Smoke and Sassy!

Ingredients & Directions for Alfredo Sauce:

Melt 4 TBL butter in a heavy pan

Add finely chopped sun-dried tomatoes, and stir to incorporate in the butter

Add 1 ¾ cups Heavy Cream

Add 1 ½ cups fresh parmesan cheese

Add vegetables like corn, spinach, peas

Add your noodles directly into the sauce from the pan

Spoon the noodles into a cheese wedge and using a food torch to warm and melt some additional cheese onto the noodles

Stir in the cheese wedge

Plate and top with fresh chopped basil

Such a fun and easy meal to make and even better to eat!

Are you interested in joining the Cooking Contest at the Fair or bringing the kids for a little fun? Check out the list of events happening from Thursday, September 8th to Saturday, September 17th for all ages!

Thursday, Sept 8 th – “Getting’ Jiggy With It” Jello Contest Open to all ages

– “Getting’ Jiggy With It” Jello Contest Tuesday, Sept. 13 th Oakdell Eggs Omelette Cookoff All ages Onsite cooking competition Limited to 9 contestants

Oakdell Eggs Omelette Cookoff Wednesday, Sept. 14 th – Rhodes Bake-N-Serv Contest Open to all ages

– Rhodes Bake-N-Serv Contest Thursday, Sept 15 – Ag-venturous KIDS Cupcake Decorating Contest Open to kids ages 5 – 12 Bring three cupcakes decorated in any of the themes: *Most Creative *Best Tasting *Most Ag-venturous (Fair Theme) *Most Techniques Used *Best Appearance *Best Overall

Cattlewomen’s Beef Cook-off – Saturday, Sept. 17

Check out the Utah State Fair website for contest rules and other information!

*Sponsored Content.