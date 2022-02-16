The Utah Sportsman’s Vacation and RV Show opens tomorrow; Snag your tickets here before it’s too late!

(The Daily Dish) Chris Horne, General Manager for Motor Sportsland joined Surae today to talk about what all they have to offer and also the upcoming Utah Sportsman’s Vacation and RV Show.

At Motor Sportsland, they offer everything from small tent trailers up to class A motorhomes and everything in between. Not only that but they also offer full parts and service.

Motor Sportsland started taking shape in 1957 when Lloyd L. Brown left the finance business and opened a used car dealership named O.K. Motors, Inc. A few years after its formation, the company added a line of trailers and shortly after that, campers and folding trailers were added to the mix.

With the RV industry in its beginning stages, their early years were filled with innovation and creating. As the company grew and the popularity of RVing increased, recreational vehicles took over their business model, and in 1968 they officially changed our name to Motor Sportsland. Check out their website

You’ll want to make sure you head on out to The Utah Sportsman’s, Vacation and RV Show this weekend and check out Motor Sportsland and many other RV dealers will be available.

They have more to offer than just RVs. With 50,000 Sq. Ft. of the latest RV accessories as well as information for resorts, lodges, and hunting and fishing guides! They will also be featuring some of the latest trucks to pull your new camper trailers and ATVs that will add a little more adventure!

Also, show attendees will be able to register to win a five-day fishing trip of a lifetime at R. W. Fishing Lodge located on the Kenai River in Alaska, courtesy of R.W. Fishing Lodge & 1280 The Zone radio.

