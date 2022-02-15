(The Daily Dish) Brett Parris came to the studio today to show us one of the RVs that they will have at the Utah RV show this weekend. The Utah RV Show is a one-stop marketplace for every kind of outdoor recreational vehicle.

Today, Brett with Parris RV is showing off a New 2022 Cruiser Stryker ST2613 – Toy Hauler!

This Stryker toy hauler travel trailer is completely toy ready! You have a ramp door for easy loading and unloading and 13′ of garage space for storing your toys. After everything is unloaded, you have an electric queen-size bunk above two opposing sofas with a dinette for sleeping, eating, or just relaxing throughout the day.

You have plenty of space for preparing your food, cooking it, and storing it in the 8-cubic foot double-door refrigerator, and you can also take a rest on the king sliding bed or relax on the lounge chairs in the living area.

Lounge Chairs

Single Slide

Dual-Entry Bathroom

Overhang Above Ramp

13′ Garage

Each one of these Cruiser Stryker toy hauler travel trailers was built with you in mind to give you a functional and innovative design! With a Max Foundation wide-body construction, maximum storage, and an Extended Season package with radiant foil and 2″ heat duct in an enclosed underbelly, you can bring along your four-seat side-by-side anytime of the year.

They are designed by off-road enthusiasts who understand what you need while playing in the dunes with heavy-duty axles that have easy-lube hubs and self-adjusting brakes and Azdel composite laminated sidewalls with five-sided aluminum framing. A couple of other top-five interior features you will enjoy include a patent-pending king bed slide system, solar and Wi-Fi prep, double-down dual-ducted A/C, and a high-BTU ducted furnace, so you will feel just right in any season!

Parris RV has 2 locations in Murray and soon they will be opening a new Super Center in Payson!

In addition to visiting their website, you’ll want to make sure you head on out to The Utah Sportsman’s, Vacation and RV Show this weekend!

They have more to offer than just RVs. With 50,000 Sq. Ft. of the latest RV accessories as well as information for resorts, lodges, and hunting and fishing guides! They will also be featuring some of the latest trucks to pull your new camper trailers, and ATVs that will add a little more adventure!

Also, show attendees will be able to register to win a five-day fishing trip of a lifetime at R. W. Fishing Lodge located on the Kenai River in Alaska, courtesy of R.W. Fishing Lodge & 1280 The Zone radio.

