(The Daily Dish) It’s important that kids get off to a healthy start, both physically and mentally. When children have a better quality of health and better health care, they grow up stronger and ready to learn. Experts say that children with health insurance coverage receive better health care than children without; meaning the insured get medical care sooner and more regularly.

What is CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Program)?

CHIP is a state health insurance plan for children who do not have other insurance. Many of the children who qualify for the CHIP program come from working-class families that are unable to afford the high costs of private health insurance. To qualify for this state program, children must also be under the age of 19 and be U.S. citizens or legal residents.

What does CHIP cover?

When approved for the plan, CHIP covers well-child exams, immunizations, dental care, hearing/eye exams, emergency care, and more. This program helps fill a gap so that children have the coverage that they need when they need it.

For more information:

To learn more about the CHIP insurance plan and apply online, go to coveringkids.health.utah.gov or you can call 1-888-222-2542 for an application.

Find more important medical advice from the Utah Department of Health at health.utah.gov.

