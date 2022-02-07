The Utah Boat Show starts Thursday! Grab a sneak peek before getting your tickets!

(The Daily Dish) Nicea is joined today by Jeremy Thornell from Marine Products to talk about The upcoming Utah Boat Show and Watersports Expo coming up February 10th thru February 13th.

The 56th Annual Utah Boat Show and Watersports Expo is a one-stop marketplace for outdoor boating adventure and thrill! Whether you’re ready to buy a new boat, researching a future purchase, or exploring the latest boating accessories, you’ll want to grab your tickets for this weekend!

The Boat show will offer the latest in boating accessories, fishing guides and destinations and BMX pros will be performing tricks, flips, and jumps off-ramps!

Come out and check out the Rivox Surf Machines. Combining the best of at-home water sports fun. They will have fully functioning scale models to help get a feel for how these will look in your home, and catch a sneak preview of the Rivox Surf Village – coming for the first time to the Utah Boat Show 2022.

From beginner to advanced surfing, to swim spa features where flip turns become a thing of the past. Offering innovative and first-of-its-kind Rivox Surf Machines are designed to maximize your experience and bring the enjoyment of the lake or ocean right to your home.

Show attendees will be able to register to win a FIVE DAY fishing trip of a lifetime at R. W. Fishing Lodge located on the Kenai River in Alaska, courtesy of R.W. Fishing Lodge & 1280 The Zone radio.

Head over and check out Marine Products at the show and everything they have to offer!

