The U.S. Marines are asking for donations to help children in need

(The Daily Dish) Nicea and Surae are live on The Daily Dish with US Marine Sgt. Terry Brayer and Papa Murphy’s rep Jared McDougal today talking about the upcoming Toys for Tots campaign.

The United States Marine Corps Reserves, Papa Murphy’s, ABC4 Utah, Utah’s CW30 and MeTV invite you to support Toys for Tots this year. It’s easy, November 15th until December 12th, drop off a new, unwrapped toy at any Papa Murphy’s location in Utah, Rock Springs, Evanston or Elko.

Thanks to this year’s sponsor, Papa Murphy’s whose core purpose is to bring all families together through food people love with a goal to create fun, convenient and fulfilling family dinners. Through their ‘Papa Cares’ program, they believe in the importance of giving back to our local community they love and have been a part of for 23 years. Everyone at Papa Murphy’s is rallying around this campaign. They want to do everything they can to help less fortunate children this holiday season, and believe the partnership with Toys for Tots will allow them to enhance the lives of so many deserving children. Making a difference in our local community is important to Papa Murphy’s and they look forward to their continued support of children and families in our community.

The primary goal of Toys for Tots is to deliver, through a shiny new toy at Christmas, a message of hope to underserved children that will motivate them to grow into responsible, productive, patriotic citizens and community leaders.

If you would like to request a toy for your child or know a child in need, click here. You can also donate cash! Want more details on how to help Toys for Tots? Visit their website.

