The show you’ve been waiting for opens tonight! Hurry and get tickets here!

(The Daily Dish) Emmy-award-winning and Grammy-nominated composer and performer, Kurt Bestor, celebrates his return to live shows with his A Kurt Bestor Christmas “Return to the Magic” tour. This year marks 34 years of Bestor’s popular Christmas shows, which are scheduled December 9-11 at the Eccles Theater in Salt Lake City, UT.

In addition to Bestor’s popular Christmas carols and holiday songs, played by his all-star band and world-class orchestra, he will be joined by a special guest Alex Boyé, an “America’s Got Talent” alumnus known for his pop African-infused music that has gained over 1 billion views on YouTube. “After missing a year of performing live at the Eccles, I can think of no better performer than Alex to help me celebrate the return to live performing,” said Bestor. “Though he and I have tried to join forces before on stage, we’ve never been able to coordinate schedules. Thank goodness the stars have aligned this year, and I am truly looking forward to showcasing Alex’s one-of-a-kind talent.”

Boyé has shared the stage with many notable artists including, Jay-Z, Tim McGraw, George Michael, Missy Elliott, Justin Timberlake, the Beach Boys, opened for Olivia Newton John at the world-renowned Royal Albert Hall in London, and was booked eight times in one year at the famed Carnegie Hall. Born and raised in London, Boyé, of Nigerian descent, became a U.S citizen on Feb 12, 2012, and is an official ambassador for many causes including the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention and received the Didi Hirsch “Erasing The Stigma Award” for his work on mental health and suicide prevention.

Tickets are now on sale online, by phone at (801) 355-ARTS, and at the Eccles Theater Box Office (M-F 10a-6p and Sat 10a-2p).

