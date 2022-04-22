If you’re a fan of chili all year round, here is a special recipe of sorts because of the ingredients from Farmers Feeding Utah. The recipe is from Jennifer Burns and Utah Farm Bureau using the unique and locally sourced products that Farmer’s Feeding Utah offers in monthly subscription boxes. Their mission is to improve the food supply chain system, but also support the farmers and ranchers here is our state. Not to mention the quality and cool brands that you can find across the state.

Meaty Cowboy Chili

Ingredients

1 lb. Farmers Feeding Utah Ground Beef or Hamburger Patties

1 lb. Farmers Feeding Utah Fresh Pork Chorizo Sausage

1 white or yellow onion, diced

1 1/2 tablespoons chili powder

1 tablespoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon Hey Grill Hey Beef BBQ Rub

1/2 teaspoon Redmond Real Salt Organic Garlic Salt

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 1/2 cups beef broth

1 (15 oz.) can petite diced tomatoes or crushed tomatoes (with juice)

1 (15 oz.) can red kidney beans, black beans or white beans, drained and rinsed (optional)

1 (15 oz.) can tomato sauce

1 cup Tagge’s Famous Fruit Corn Salsa

Suggested Toppings

Sour Cream

Green Onions

White Onions

Cilantro

Tortilla Chips

Avacodo

Jalapenos

Suggested Cheeses

Gossner Foods Medium Cheddar, shredded

Heber Valley Wasatch Back Jack, shredded

Snake Creek Sharp Cheddar, shredded

Directions

In a large soup pot or Dutch oven over medium heat, saute the onions and brown the beef and chorizo sausage, while breaking it apart. Drain any fat.

Add the chili powder, cumin, Hey Grill Hey Beef BBQ Rub, Redmond Real Salt Organic Garlic Salt, black pepper and tomato paste. Mix well. Add the broth, diced or crushed tomatoes, beans (if using) and tomato sauce. Stir well. Bring to a boil, then, reduce the heat to low. Let simmer for 20 minutes. Stir in Tagge’s Famous Fruit Corn Salsa; cook an additional 5 minutes.

Garnish with your favorite toppings and cheeses. Serve immediately.

This article contains sponsored content.