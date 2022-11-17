Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) It’s almost thanksgiving and that means it’s time for turkey and all the other goodies that come with the holiday. Are you looking for a fun way to gobble up all the leftovers?

Chef Dave from Auberge at Aspen Park joined us Nicea in the kitchen to show off how he uses up the leftovers and makes a delicious turkey pot pie your whole family will love!

Did you know know that there are Onsite Executive chefs at Auberge at Aspen Park and they prepare meals daily for all residents? In additional to preparing meals, they also offer cooking and baking classes to help keep the senior in your life socially engaged and and their cognitive skills sharp!

In addition to world-class meals they also offer:

Social Outings : Residents enjoy many activities, including gardening, movie nights, musical performances, pizza parties, sports parties, happy hours, and more.

: Residents enjoy many activities, including gardening, movie nights, musical performances, pizza parties, sports parties, happy hours, and more. Birthday Recognition : Dedicated to celebrating each resident’s birthday and creating a fun environment.

: Dedicated to celebrating each resident’s birthday and creating a fun environment. Spa Services : Residents have the option of a variety of relaxing spa services.

: Residents have the option of a variety of relaxing spa services. Spiritual Services : Offering regular services to meet spiritual needs.

: Offering regular services to meet spiritual needs. Clubs : Residents have the opportunity to join a variety of hobby and social clubs.

: Residents have the opportunity to join a variety of hobby and social clubs. Accommodations : Featuring comfortable living quarters, an outdoor courtyard, a swimming pool, and inviting common areas.

: Featuring comfortable living quarters, an outdoor courtyard, a swimming pool, and inviting common areas. And much much more!!

Have you heard about our Holiday Feast Sweepstakes? Make sure you tune in to Good Morning Utah at 6:00 AM (MST) for the code word of the day. Then head on over to our website to enter for a chance to win $100 in Harmon’s gift cards to help with your holiday feast shopping! Next, watch ABC4 News Midday at Noon to listen for your name to be called as our daily winner!

Looking for someplace for your loved ones? Check out Auberge at Aspen Park.

