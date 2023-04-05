Take steps to reduce your exposure to the things that trigger your allergy signs and symptoms (allergens)

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Allergy season is here and there are steps you can take to manage your symptoms. You can take basic preventative measures, like moving outdoor activities from the morning to the evening, and regularly washing your bedding, and over-the-counter medications can help in many cases, as well.

What are the most common allergens in our region?

• Allergens from grass and weeds are common here, as in most cities.

• We also have many different types of trees that pollinate in the spring which cause issues, too.

• Some common examples include pollen from maple, birch, cypress, and more.

What can we do to control allergy symptoms?

• One of the most important things to remember is that pollen counts are typically at their highest in the morning.

• If you’re particularly susceptible to allergies, you can move your outdoor activities to the evening – and don’t forget to shower afterward!

• Keep your windows and doors shut.

• Regularly wash your bedding.

• Showering regularly can help get pollen off of you.

• Do your best to avoid plants and trees most likely to trigger your allergies.

• Change your home air filters more often, three or four times a year.

What are the most common allergy treatment options?

• A lot of allergy treatment options can be found over the counter, making it easier to get ahead of your symptoms.

• Common treatments include antihistamines, inhalers, nasal sprays, allergy immunotherapy shots, and decongestants.

Are there additional things for people with asthma to know?

• People with asthma can often manage the condition by identifying and avoiding triggers, taking a daily inhaled or oral controller medication, and using a quick-relief inhaler when symptoms develop.

• For some patients, though, these medications are not enough. Recently, several new medications, known as “biologics,” have been approved for the treatment of moderate-to-severe asthma.

• That’s a new concept for most people – a biologic is a medication made from the cells from a microorganism, or plant or animal cells, that is then modified to target specific molecules in humans. A drug is typically made through a chemical process with specific chemical ingredients.

• Biologics are unique in that they target a specific antibody, molecule, or cell involved in asthma. Because of this, they are known as “precision” or “personalized” therapy.

• By targeting these molecules, biologics work to prevent asthma symptoms, rather than help manage them after they present

• Unlike other asthma medications, biologics are administered in a doctor’s office and under their care

How should we react when we experience an allergy flare-up?

• First, take steps to reduce your exposure to the things that trigger your allergy signs and symptoms (allergens)

o Stay indoors on dry, windy days

o Take extra steps when pollen counts are high.

o Keep indoor air clean.

• Several types of over-the-counter nonprescription medications can help ease allergy symptoms. They include oral antihistamines, different types of nasal sprays, and combination medications (some allergy medications combine an antihistamine with a decongestant).

If you’re having particular difficulties with your allergies, visit your doctor to develop a treatment plan.

