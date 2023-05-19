Americans all across the country are building businesses and meaningful, lasting careers on YouTube.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – More than ever before, Americans are turning to YouTube to build businesses and meaningful, lasting careers. Four in ten Americans say they’ve considered going into content creation–a trend that may continue as one study found that kids were three times more likely to aspire toward a career as a YouTuber than an astronaut.

YouTube is releasing its latest Impact Report, which tracks the economic, societal and cultural contributions of YouTube’s creator ecosystem. The report, prepared by an economic research firm, will outline YouTube creators’ contributions to U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) and jobs, as well as the ways they are helping educate, entertain and enrich the lives of everyday Americans.

In 2020, the Hollingsworth family launched animated sing-along series Gracie’s Corner to bring more diverse representation to children’s educational content. Through the series, father-daughter duo, Javoris (executive producer) and Graceyn (voice actor/singer), teach children nursery rhymes, counting, letter recognition, phonics, Black history, coping skills, and much more. Gracie’s Corner, makes content to empower and educate children from diverse backgrounds. The Hollingsworth family prides itselves on creating fun and engaging songs that emphasize learning, while making viewers want to get up and dance!

Today, Gracie’s Corner has 1.5M+ subscribers. Gracie’s Corner has been nominated for Favorite Female Creator at the 2023 Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards and for an Outstanding Animated Series at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards. Gracie’s Corner was recently nominated for a 2023 Webby Award for the Phonic Song. The Hollingsworth family is based in Houston, Texas.

