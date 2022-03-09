(The Daily Dish) Salt Lake Community College enriches our community in so many ways. Now in its 33rd year, the Grand Theatre is opening curtains for its newest show, and today on the show we have Artistic and Executive Director Seth Miller to tell us the details.

Noises Off has been called “the funniest farce ever written,” and presents a manic menagerie of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.

Date: March 24 – April 16, 2022 | Wednesday – Saturday | Preview Night: March 23 (Half Price)

Time: 7:30 PM | Saturday Matinee 2:00 PM

Main Stage | Comedy | Rated PG-13 for Language and Mature Themes

The GRAND THEATRE at SLCC

In 1989, Salt Lake Community College purchased the property from the Salt Lake School District to use it as a city campus. After another year of renovation, portions of the building were opened as the SLCC South City Campus, retaining part of its former name in recognition of the school’s history. During the renovation, Pat Davis, an employee of SLCC and former Executive Director of Promised Valley Playhouse in Salt Lake City, was brought to the school’s old auditorium. “What a grand theater!” she exclaimed, and the name stuck.

You can learn more about The Grand Theatre at SLCC and purchase tickets by visiting their website.

