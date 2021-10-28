The first-annual Utah Business Economic Outlook Summit to be held at Grand America Hotel

(The Daily Dish) – The 2021 Utah Business Economic Outlook Summit is coming on November 5th. Brooke Peterson and Chris Farnsworth joined the show to tell us about how you can each get involved in this important event. Attendees can expect to take a deep dive into Utah businesses and their roles in creating the local economy.

The Summit presents an unrivaled opportunity for attendees, virtually and in person, to gain insights on the future of Utah’s economy and the business community’s policy priorities.

While Utah is experiencing many of the same challenges as the rest of the country and the world, Utah’s leaders are focused on both our short-term recovery and our long-term growth and strength. This year’s Summit will focus on Utah’s current economic state and the ways in which the political landscape will help shape the economic future of the state and country.

This in-person economic outlook event will see 400+ attendees and featured speakers from the business, tech, entrepreneurial and city planning industries. The day will be filled with keynote speakers, informative breakout sessions, and networking opportunities.

doTERRA is excited to be a sponsor of the summit. doTERRA is a global company that is headquartered in their home state of Utah and are grateful for the chance to have a positive impact on the community. Chris Farnsworth will actually take part in a panel discussion at the event where they will discuss how DoTerra and other great companies represented have been able to hire and retain talent during some of the world’s most challenging times.

BUY TICKETS: November 5, 2021 at the Grand America Hotel. Anyone who is interested in Utah’s growing economy, business leaders employees, and entrepreneurs.

This story contains sponsored content.