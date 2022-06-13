(The Daily Dish) Jade McKendrick, Clothing & Footwear Dept. The manager with the Logan IFA Country Store joined Nicea today to talk about gifts for the man in your life for Father’s Day.

We all know based on previous experience that when we ask the man in our life what they want for any special occasion they are hesitant to give any ideas. Luckily, at any IFA Country Store, they offer many different options that will make him happy PLUS they’re also affordable!

Many people associate IFA Country Stores as a place to go and pick up Feed, Fertilizer, Food for animals, and anything that has to do with work but did you know that they offer so much more?

If you have never taken a trip with the man in your life because you weren’t interested, you’re missing out!

The Local IFA Country Store near you offers options such as Tee Shirts that would make a great gift for dad! They have affordable brands such as Carhartt, Dickies, Wrangler, Hooey and many more.

For the dad that is always looking for the perfect pair of work boots or the “do it yourself” man in your life, they have these available too! Maybe Dad or the man in your life is looking for some comfy shoes to get out of the workboots, check out the selection of Ariat Hilo or Twisted X driving and let dad put his feet up!

What about accessories? They can never have enough ball caps and IFA Country Stores has any style of ball cap to please anyone that is looking. Not a hat guy? They also offer Carhartt bags, wallets and cologne!

Come see their great selection of clothing, footwear and accessories for the man in your life, he will be so excited you took a trip to a store he loves!

For more info and to also find store locations, visit the website!

*Sponsored content.