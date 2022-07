(The Daily Dish) While the average homeowner deep-cleans their carpets with commercial shampoo, in truth they’re making their floors look worse — as dirt will mix with the shampoo’s chemicals and settle deep in carpet fibers. Over time, this slowly discolors floors, leaving them both unsightly and unsanitary. Even worse, some shampoos are made up of chemicals that are known to cause adverse health reactions.

As a healthier alternative for families around the nation, Zerorez uses their patented Zr Water, which electrolyzes tap water, raising the pH, breaking surface tension, and making it act like a detergent. Though it cleans like a detergent, the water used is still completely all-natural, without any nasty chemicals, and goes deep into fibers to rinse out leftover shampoo residue from previous cleanings.

“Typically with carpet cleaning it’s all about soap. The problem is when you clean with soap, the soap ends up being the problem. It stays behind, you can’t get it back out, and it attracts all the residue after — which is where our name came from.” Jake, Manager with Zerorez.

Are you aware that Zerorez does more than carpet cleaning? They also offer:

Cleaning for Tile/Grout and Hard Surfaces

Pet Odor Treatment

Upholstery Cleaning

Area Rug Cleaning

Shower Enclosures and Glass

Hardwood and Laminate Floors

Microseal

Stainless Steel

Air Duct Cleaning

Granite Cleaning

Mattress Cleaning

Right now, check out their limited-time promotion for Carpet Cleaning: $25 per room with a 4-room minimum requirement.

Learn more, check out other promotions and schedule a cleaning by visiting them online in Salt Lake or Davis County, you can also chat with an expert by calling 801-288-9376.

*Sponsored Content.