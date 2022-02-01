That once-in-a-lifetime event should be nothing short of magical. Get tips from the pros while they’re all in one spot.

(The Daily Dish) Karla Edinger the Owner of Serendipity Designers joined Nicea and Surae today on The Daily Dish to talk about who they are and why you should head on out to the Utah Bridal Showcase this weekend and take a look at them!

Serendipity Designers are a full-service wedding company which means they can offer everything a bride needs for her wedding, including décor, flowers, and catering. One thing that separates Karla from other wedding planners is that she truly believes in magic and her ultimate goal is to create just that. Karla wants to create something that has never existed before and because of this, you won’t need to worry that your event will be a duplicate of what someone else has already had or will have in the future.

Karla and Serendipity Designers are excited to be at the South Towne Bridal Showcase this weekend, February 4th and 5th, 2022 where Utah’s top wedding professionals will all gather!

At the Bridal Showcase they will be offering everything you and your wedding party will need to prepare for that special day all in one location; Everything you need, in one place from Bridal gowns, dresses, tuxedo’s, Cakes, Décor, honeymoon destinations, wedding planners and much more!

In addition to being able to find everything you could need, there will be fabulous fashion shows daily accompanied by live music! You will be able to see the latest trends in wedding gowns and formal wear for the entire bridal party!

Enter to win a Grand Prize, Sponsored by My 99.5 and KZHT!

Two Grand Prizes Available – Grand prizes will be given away after each fashion show. To enter find the QR code by fashion show or at the vendor’s booth. *Must be present to win, 18 years old and getting married. Friday at 5:30 PM – Wedding Cake from Granite Bakery is the available Grand Prize Saturday at 1:00 PM – Wedding Gown from Mary’s Bridal is the available Grand Prize



Also, enter to win gifts EVERY HOUR from vendors. Head on over and like The Utah Bridal Showcase on Facebook or Instagram to enter! *Must be present to win, 18 years old and getting married.

The Utah Bridal Show will be held at Mountain America Expo Center (FREE PARKING) located at 9575 South State Street, Sandy, Utah 84107 on Friday, February 4th: 3 PM – 8 PM and Saturday, February 5th: 11 AM – 7 PM.

Admission: Adults $7.00, 12 and under FREE when accompanied by an adult. You can save $2.00 by purchasing your tickets online.

Are you or someone you know planning a wedding? Enter for a chance to win tickets to the 38th Annual South Towne Bridal Showcase!

*Sponsored Content.