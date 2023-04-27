SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Looking for something a bit lighter but with a tasty bite to it to dish up for dinner tonight? Look no further – Jennifer Burns has a delicious Thai Beef Salad with Peanut Sauce recipe from the Utah Beef Council to share with us.

Thai Beef Salad with Peanut Dressing
1 lb. sirloin steak
6 cups shredded cabbage
1 cup loosely packed cilantro, chopped
1/2 cup loosely packed, mint
1 carrot, chopped
1 red bell pepper, chopped
1 cucumber, chopped
1/2 cup peanuts, chopped
1 lime, cut into 6 wedges
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Dressing
1/4 cup creamy peanut butter
3 tablespoons rice vinegar
2 tablespoons soy sauce
2 tablespoons honey or sugar
2 tablespoons lime juice
1 tablespoon fresh ginger minced
1 teaspoon sesame oil
1 clove garlic, grated
1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes

Season steaks with salt and pepper. Cook to desired doneness. Let rest for 5 minutes. Thinly slice. Combine the cabbage and the next 5 ingredients (through cucumber) in a large serving bowl.

To make the dressing, whisk together peanut butter, rice vinegar, soy sauce, honey or sugar, lime juice, ginger, sesame oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl. Pour desired amount of dressing over salad. Toss together. Add steak and peanuts on top. Serve with lime wedges.

