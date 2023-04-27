SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – Looking for something a bit lighter but with a tasty bite to it to dish up for dinner tonight? Look no further – Jennifer Burns has a delicious Thai Beef Salad with Peanut Sauce recipe from the Utah Beef Council to share with us.

Thai Beef Salad with Peanut Dressing

1 lb. sirloin steak

6 cups shredded cabbage

1 cup loosely packed cilantro, chopped

1/2 cup loosely packed, mint

1 carrot, chopped

1 red bell pepper, chopped

1 cucumber, chopped

1/2 cup peanuts, chopped

1 lime, cut into 6 wedges

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Dressing

1/4 cup creamy peanut butter

3 tablespoons rice vinegar

2 tablespoons soy sauce

2 tablespoons honey or sugar

2 tablespoons lime juice

1 tablespoon fresh ginger minced

1 teaspoon sesame oil

1 clove garlic, grated

1/4 teaspoon red chili flakes

Season steaks with salt and pepper. Cook to desired doneness. Let rest for 5 minutes. Thinly slice. Combine the cabbage and the next 5 ingredients (through cucumber) in a large serving bowl.

To make the dressing, whisk together peanut butter, rice vinegar, soy sauce, honey or sugar, lime juice, ginger, sesame oil, garlic, and red pepper flakes in a small bowl. Pour desired amount of dressing over salad. Toss together. Add steak and peanuts on top. Serve with lime wedges.

Visit UtahBeef.org for more delicious recipe ideas. And watch The Daily Dish every Wednesday for a fresh new recipe from The Utah Beef Council.

Follow Jennifer Burns – @JBCookingHost

