Terrific terrain, great cuisine, and lodges designed for the Olympics: Why Snowbasin should be your #1 choice this winter

(The Daily Dish) – Have you heard of Snowbasin Ski Resort? This premier Utah ski resort offers a unique experience, different from any ski resort in the world, and is a favorite destination for locals and visitors alike. 80 years after its creation, Snowbasin remains a huge public playground for all to enjoy.

Snowbasin Ski Resort is always seeking to improve and expand guest experiences. This year alone, they have added a new high-speed six-person lift at Middle Bowl, increasing uphill capability, and expanded parking with the addition of 350 stalls added to the Maples and Canyon Rim parking areas, putting Snowbasin above the rest when it comes to parking opportunities.

Experience Award-winning Access

The resort has award-winning access! Located just 45 minutes from Salt Lake City, 20 minutes from Ogden, and under an hour away from Park City, Snowbasin makes for the perfect day trip destination. As Ski Magazine’s 2019 award-winner for access, they’re an easy-open highway away from a world-class international airport with 93 nonstop destinations.

Nestled on the backside of the Wasatch Range, Snowbasin is minutes from Ogden, Davis County and the beautiful Ogden Valley featuring many places to stay and daily bus transportation available.

Special Season Pass Promotion

The best way to get the most of Snowbasin is with their season pass. Receive unlimited summer and winter access with the Premier Pass, plus up to five days at Sun Valley Resort. Or, save with the Value Pass that has limited blackout dates.

Current Conditions and Terrain

They have received over 166 inches of snow so far this season, allowing us to open all 12 lifts providing additional access and powder routes for all guests to enjoy. Composed of three unique areas, Snowbasin Resort offers bucket-list terrain for every skier. Backed by the most advanced lift system in Utah, enjoy bottom-to-top access from the three prestigious lifts.

With two gondolas, one tram, four high-speed lifts, and five additional lifts, there are no limits to accessing the 3,000 acres that make-up Snowbasin.

This holiday weekend, Snowbasin has something for everyone up at the resort, including live music at the Cinnabar, a taco special on the patio at Needles Lodge, a tap takeover with Roadhouse Brewing, and SAFERmtn. Base Camp with activities for families to learn about mountain safety.

This story contains sponsored content.