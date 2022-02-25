(The Daily Dish) Jennifer Burns is in Studio with Paige Norton for Farmers Feeding Utah today and they’re cooking up a fabulous and easy dish of Beef Stroganoff!

Farmers Feeding Utah was started by the Utah Farm Bureau Federation and their whole purpose is to help support Utah farmers and ranchers year-round. They also want to help fix the broken food production chain in the state, so all of their meat products are raised in Utah and produced in Utah.

They feature a Meat Box, for $89.99 and it also comes with a Redmond Utah garlic salt and is delivered right to your door, frozen, packaged, and ready to go right into your freezer!

This is such a beneficial way to fill up your freezer and then you’re prepared to make some delicious recipes that the family will enjoy all while you’re supporting your local Farmers and Ranchers AND the economy here in Utah!

They also offer a Breakfast Box so you can make sure you and you’re family are starting the day off right with the nutrients you need to get through the day. Breakfast IS the most important meal of the day that many miss because it can be time-consuming, now you won’t have to.

Take a look at their website where you can subscribe to the monthly Touch of Utah Box. They do all the shopping for you saving you time and energy so you can enjoy it with your family.

Let Farmers Feeding Utah take the work out of shopping for the food you enjoy by sending the freshest ingredients straight to your door.

*Sponsored Content.