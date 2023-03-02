Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — You can fly! The Utah Metropolitan Ballet is preparing for their upcoming show that takes the stage to new heights– literally! This show is a known family favorite and we are talking Peter Pan!

We spoke with Cyrus Shaskan on his role as Peter Pan and he said, “It’s a cool experience. I get to immerse myself into a version of myself that I haven’t been in a long time.”

Next was Angella Vernon, board member with the UMB. We wanted to know why she loves the Peter Pan ballet and she said, “Who loves an adventure? Everyone loves an adventure. Have the chance to fly? Do ballet in the sky? It’s a wonderful show.”

Artistic Director Jacqueline Colledge, choreographed all of the flying scenes and noted that the most difficult part of the choreographic process was the flying segments. Each segment had to be precise with the musical prior to the company coming in to learn the choreography. There are many things that can determine the flying performance, so they always are planning for situations that could arise.

Peter Pan dates:

March 3rd at 7:30 pm

March 4th at 2:00 pm and 7:30 pm

March 6th at 7:30 pm

Monday March 6th – 10:00 a.m. is a performance for K-12 students. This performance includes a meet and greet with the cast and an interactive discussion with the director and cast. Then followed by that, at 5:00 pm on Monday March 6th there will be a free performance for families affected by Autism. Sponsored by Crumbl Cookie.

There’s something for everyone at this ballet. Grab your tickets at umballet.org.

*Sponsored content.