Take a look inside the world’s most sustainable multi-purpose arena

After three years of construction and $1.2billion of private investment, Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle opened its doors last night with a spectacular Coldplay concert to celebrate the release of their brand-new album, Music of the Spheres. Tonight, the NHL’s newest team, the Seattle Kraken will play their inaugural home game against the Vancouver Canucks.

The inaugural event was the band’s first arena show in nearly five years, and the first chance for fans to hear the brand-new music on a live stage, just one week after the album was released. Coldplay kicked off their explosive set with a performance of “Higher Power,” followed by new music including “People of the Pride,” and “My Universe.” Fans were also treated to classic Coldplay hits, including “Clocks,” “Viva la Vida,” “The Scientist,” and “Yellow.” Fans were surrounded by out-of-this-world visuals and a laser light show for the closing song, “Coloratura.”

Amazon Music made it possible for fans all around the world to tune in live and watch at home with a livestream directed by Paul Dugdale, available on the Amazon Music app, the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, and on Prime Video for all customers with or without a Prime Membership. For those who weren’t able to tune in live, Amazon Music and Prime Video will release a feature-length version of the concert, which will be available on Prime Video in early November, along with an exclusive four-track Amazon Original EP of the band’s live performance, available to stream only on Amazon Music.

The brand-new arena was constructed under the landmark roof, built during the 1962 worlds fair. In an engineering first, the 44-million-pound roof was held up on temporary steel columns while the state-of-the-art venue was built underneath.

Powered by 100% renewable energy, featuring a “rain to rink” reclaimed rainwater ice system, and with a commitment to eliminating zero-use plastics by 2024, the arena promises to set the standard for sustainability among the world’s large event venues.

The Goal of the Climate Pledge Arena is to be the most progressive, responsible, and sustainable arena in the world. If you’d like to learn more, click here.

You can also learn more information or find out what other events are available by visiting their website, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or YouTube.

*Sponsored Content.