Swing by Hogle Zoo for a wild rendezvous with some fabulous creatures and some humans too

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 Utah) – You can saw Salt Lake City is going wild for a great cause. Utah’s Hogle Zoo is getting ready for its Annual Zoo Rendezvous fundraiser for the animal’s event. Zoo Rendezvous is a fun party held onsite at Hogle Zoo from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on September 9, 2021. Proceeds from the event go to fund animal conservation efforts locally and in the wild.

It’s a party and an educational experience, say Hogle Zoo organizers. Vendors have donated food and refreshments to be part of the celebration. There are also live and silent auction items to bid on, including special zoo experiences and animal demonstrations.

This year’s Zoo Rendezvous theme is “Untamed,” and the suggested dress is “Boho-Chic”.. google it!

You can preview the auction items or start your bidding now at www.zoo21.givesmart.com. For tickets and more event info visit their website.

ABC4’s Surae Chinn is serving as emcee for this year’s event. She’d love to see you there and say “hi.”

