SW Prevention in Beaver County is a resource available for youth ages, helping to provide Hope for Tomorrow

(The Daily Dish) Mental health is such an important issue and it affects everyone, especially teens. Not just early teens but high schoolers such as Juniors and Seniors. Luckily Southwest Prevention in Beaver county is a resource that is available for youth to turn to, helping to provide hope for tomorrow.

We are speaking with representatives from Beaver and Milford County Youth Coalition and their main goal is to focus on substance abuse and suicide prevention efforts in their School. They have a lot of different activities and strategies they use to achieve these goals. Trying to keep it fun and educational at the same time by doing work in their community and school by creating assemblies.

They’re also working with “Hope for Tomorrow” inside the school during lunch, in addition they’re participating in QPR trainings throughout the community. Hope for Tomorrow is a program that is available every other week at Milford high school and they provide lunch for approx. 30 students and at the meetings, along with their facilitators and their youth coalition teach lessons about life and coping skills.

The QPR program saves lives.

QPR stands for Question, Persuade and Refer. QPR is a training that teaches you how to Question and ask someone specifically “are you feeling sad?” or “are you thinking about thoughts of suicide?” and to see those signs and symptoms of suicide. Most importantly though is persuade. Persuade them NOT to take action. Persuade them to hold off for a moment because sometimes they’re not in the right state of mind when they’re having those thoughts. And finally, Refer because there are resources. Resources are available, such as referring to school counselors, therapists, or even talking to friends or family members for help.

QPR is just like CPR. You learn and know the basics and if you think of QPR in your head then maybe you can help to save a life.

It’s a known fact that teenagers aren’t likely to reach out to an adult when they’re first feeling overwhelmed or depressed but they’re likely to reach out to their peers. All volunteers are an incredible resource and safe space. They are all excited because in their most recent student health and risk prevention survey done by their school district the suicide-related indicators have gone down in recent years.

This is a great indicator that shows that what they’re doing as youth and in their communities is working!

If you would like more information about Southwest Prevention and Education Services, visit their website.

*Sponsored Content.

