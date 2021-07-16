Supporting healthy lifestyles and communities

It’s Friday and you know what that means – Katy Sine with Taste Utah is out and about in Utah and trying out all the best DISHES she can find from our favorite restaurants around the state!

Today she is at FreshFin Poké where their mission is to promote a healthier lifestyle to communities by serving great food with excellent value and service.

At FreshFin Poké they offer a variety of seafood and also other protein options such as chicken, pork and tofu. Mix those together with produce, toppings and the made from scartch sauces and the possibilites are endless! All bowls are served in eco-friendly containers with eco-friendly silverware as are their drink containers. FreshFin wants to do everything they can to help take care of the community.

Everything at FreshFin Poké is just that FRESH! Sauces made daily from scratch, Protein is delivered and is fresh daily, and produce is sliced, diced and chopped daily. Nothing pre-made or in a bottle.

The dedication and commitment that FreshFin Poké has to make a positive impact on communities goes outside of the kitchen also. They are doing what they can with their Earn a Bowl, Give a Bowl initiative. Every time a rewards member earns a free bowl, FreshFin Poké donates a bowl to a local food bank or shelter in your community.

