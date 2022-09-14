(The Daily Dish) As summer is coming to a close you might be looking for something fun and exciting to do before it gets cold and we have the perfect adventure!

The 19th Rock ‘N’ Ribs Festival at The Gallivan Center is this Saturday at The Gallivan Center from 1P – 6P and they’re offering some of Utah’s greatest BBQ from different vendors plus 4 LIVE bands!

Did we mention it’s also FREE Admission and FREE Entertainment?

Today we have Rusty Monson with Salt City BBQ and Kristen Young, Gallivan Center Event Manager ‘Dishing’ with us about all of the details, plus Rusty gave Nicea some tips and tricks on how to make the best BBQ Ribs!

Some of the vendors will offer $3 sample plates among their other flame-grilled favorites, so you can try a little of everything!

Vendors that will be available:

Texas Smoke BBQ

Hunt’s Texas BBQ

Salt City BBQ

Smokin’ Roadside Grill

Smoke-A-Billy BBQ

Red Beard BBQ

Also, make sure you bring the little ones along as there will be activities just for them! There will be crafts, Face Painting, and inflatable slides. There will also be booths from marketplace merchants and sponsors!

Do you have a favorite band that you’re coming out to see and support?

Misc details:

B eer will be sold on-site

No alcohol or food may be brought in – unopened water bottles ok

Low back chairs & blan kets are okay

If you’d like additional details visit The Gallivan Center website.

*Sponsored Content.