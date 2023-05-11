SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The World’s Best Two-Wheel Racers Converge on Rice-Eccles Stadium for the Non-Stop Action Season Finale Race on May 13. The 17-race schedule, now a part of the 31-race SuperMotocross World ChampionshipTM schedule, will visit 16 cities spread across 12 states including California, Texas, Florida, Washington, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Colorado. The Supercross season will conclude on Saturday, May 13 at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City where we will once again crown a Supercross World Champion.

WHEN: Saturday, May 13, 2023

Ø Gates Open / Practice & Qualifying starts at 1:00 PM

Ø FanFest hours: 1:00 PM–7:00 PM

Ø Opening Ceremonies at 7:30 PM

Ø Racing starts at 8:00 PM

WHERE: Rice-Eccles Stadium – 451 S 1400 E, Salt Lake City, UT 84112

TICKETS: Tickets and FanFest Passes are available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com

*Ticket prices subject to change – additional venue/ticketing fees may apply

Sponsored by Monster Energy AMA Supercross.