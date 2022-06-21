(The Daily Dish) Jennifer and Jacob with The Utah Beef Council are in the kitchen cooking up a decadent and Sumptuous Steak Stir-Fry! Delicious and filled with healthy nutrients and yummy vegetables!

Ingredients:

1 pound beef Top Round Steak, cut 1-inch thick

1 small yellow bell pepper, cut into thin strips

1 cup broccoli florets

2 medium carrots, sliced

1/2 cup fresh snow peas, trimmed

1 stalk celery, sliced

1/2 cup frozen shelled edamame, defrosted

2 cloves garlic, minced, divided

1/4 cup water

Salt

1/3 cup sesame-ginger stir-fry sauce

1/4 to 1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper

3 cups hot cooked brown or white rice, prepared without butter or salt

Directions:

Combine vegetables, half of the garlic, and water in a large nonstick skillet; cover and cook over medium heat for 3 to 5 minutes or until crisp/tender, adding additional water if the pan becomes dry. Remove vegetables; keep warm.

Meanwhile, cut beef Top Round Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/8 to 1/4-inch thick strips. Combine with the remaining half of the garlic.

Heat the same skillet over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of the beef mixture; stir-fry for 1 to 2 minutes or until the outside surface of the beef is no longer pink. (Do not overcook.) Remove from skillet; season with salt, as desired. Keep warm. Repeat with the remaining beef mixture.

Return all beef and vegetables to skillet. Add stir-fry sauce and crushed red pepper, as desired; cook and stir for 1 to 2 minutes or until heated through. Serve over rice.

Test Kitchen Tips Partially freeze steaks for about 30 minutes for easier slicing.

