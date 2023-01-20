Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Today we have the pleasure of speaking with a successful local author, A.J. Park! She has received the Gold Medal in YA Fiction from the FAPA President’s Book Awards 2020, and the Bronze Medal in Adult Fiction Fantasy.

She lives next to the Wasatch Mountains in Northern Utah. She is happily married and has three beautiful daughters. Writing has been a lifelong passion, and she plans to keep on doing it. Her life goal is to tell at least a hundred stories, so there is still a lot of work to do.

“The Ring Keeper” is an epic young adult fantasy about A girl possessing an enchanted ring who flees from demons. She’s trying to reach the safety of a protected kingdom and its ruler, who needs her power to survive the attacks of his twin brother, who will stop at nothing to destroy him and his people.

A.J. Park is an author you will want to keep watching! Make sure to visit her website and you can purchase The Ring Keeper on Amazon!

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

*Sponsored Content.