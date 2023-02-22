Salt Lake City, Utah (The Daily Dish) — Need an easy, healthy meal this week? Why not make an Asian Beef Stir Fry! Check out this recipe from the Utah Beef Council with Jennifer Burns and Jacob Schmidt. Let’s dish!

Asian Beef Stir Fry

Ingredients:

1 beef Top Sirloin Steak Boneless (about 1 pound), cut 1 inch thick

4 cups assorted fresh vegetables, such as sugar snap peas, broccoli florets, bell pepper and carrot strips

1 teaspoon minced garlic

1/2 cup prepared stir-fry sauce

1/8 to 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper

2 cups hot cooked rice

2 tablespoons unsalted dry-roasted peanuts (optional)

Directions:

Cut beef Steak lengthwise in half, then crosswise into 1/4-inch thick strips.

Combine vegetables and 3 tablespoons water in large nonstick skillet. Cover and cook over medium-high heat 4 minutes or until crisp-tender. Remove and drain.

Heat same pan over medium-high heat until hot. Add half of beef and half of garlic; stir-fry 1 to 2 minutes or until outside surface of beef is no longer pink. Remove. Repeat with remaining beef and garlic.

Return all beef and vegetables to pan. Add stir-fry sauce and crushed red pepper; heat through. Serve over rice. Sprinkle with peanuts, if desired.

Recipe courtesy of www.beefitswhatsfordinner.com and www.utahbeef.org

