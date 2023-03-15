SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The Utah Beef Council dishes up a delicious recipe every Wednesday on The Daily Dish prepared by TV Cooking Host Jennifer Burns (@JBCookingHost) and Utah Beef Council’s Jacob Schmidt. Check out this delicious dish – Steak with Creamy Mushroom Sauce.
Steaks with a Creamy Mushroom Sauce
1 lb. boneless steaks (i.e. sirloin or NY strip)
1 tablespoon canola oil
2 tablespoon butter
2 cups white mushrooms, sliced
1 tablespoon flour
2 cups heavy whipping cream or half and half
1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
2 oz. feta cheese, crumbled
Salt and Pepper, to taste
Season steaks with salt and pepper on both sides. In a large frying pan over medium high heat, cook steaks to desired doneness. (Note: You can also cook steaks on a greased grill.)
In a large stockpot over medium heat, add butter. Saute mushrooms for 8-10 minutes. Coat mushrooms with flour. Slowly whisk in cream or half and half. Add mustard, Worcestershire sauce, feta, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes or until cream or half and half has reduced and sauce thickens. Serve over steaks.
