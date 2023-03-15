SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (The Daily Dish) – The Utah Beef Council dishes up a delicious recipe every Wednesday on The Daily Dish prepared by TV Cooking Host Jennifer Burns (@JBCookingHost) and Utah Beef Council’s Jacob Schmidt. Check out this delicious dish – Steak with Creamy Mushroom Sauce.

Steaks with a Creamy Mushroom Sauce

1 lb. boneless steaks (i.e. sirloin or NY strip)

1 tablespoon canola oil

2 tablespoon butter

2 cups white mushrooms, sliced

1 tablespoon flour

2 cups heavy whipping cream or half and half

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce

2 oz. feta cheese, crumbled

Salt and Pepper, to taste

Season steaks with salt and pepper on both sides. In a large frying pan over medium high heat, cook steaks to desired doneness. (Note: You can also cook steaks on a greased grill.)

In a large stockpot over medium heat, add butter. Saute mushrooms for 8-10 minutes. Coat mushrooms with flour. Slowly whisk in cream or half and half. Add mustard, Worcestershire sauce, feta, salt and pepper. Reduce heat to a simmer. Cook for 5 minutes or until cream or half and half has reduced and sauce thickens. Serve over steaks.

Get more meal ideas and recipes online at UtahBeef.org.

