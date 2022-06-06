(The Daily Dish) Jacob and Jennifer with Utah Beef Council are in the kitchen cooking up one of the most delicious meals – Steak with a Beurre Blanc Sauce! So good and detailed, make sure you watch BOTH videos!
Ingredients:
- 1 lb. tenderloin steaks
- 1 cup white wine
- 2 small shallots, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, diced
- 4 sprigs of fresh thyme, stems removed
- 1 cup heavy whipping cream
- ½ cup butter, cold, cut into 1” cubes
- 2 tablespoons grain mustard
Directions:
- Season steaks well with salt and pepper. Cook in a grill or frying pan or on a grill to the desired doneness. For medium-rare, cook steaks to approximately 135 degrees. Let rest for five minutes, then slice steaks.
- For the Beurre Blanc Sauce, in a saucepan over medium-high heat, add wine, shallots, garlic, thyme, and salt, to taste. Bring to a simmer, then reduce to medium-low heat. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until liquid is reduced until almost dry. Add cream and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; slowly whisk in cold butter, a couple of pieces at a time, to form an emulsion. Add grain mustard. Stir well.
- Note for serving suggestion Serve with sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and charred broccoli.
- For each serving, spoon some of the Beurre Blanc Sauce on the bottom of a plate, and top with mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, and the steak slices. Serve immediately.
- Note: Beurre Blanc is a French sauce that means “white butter”. It is a white, creamy butter sauce.
Print the recipe here for your records and then head on over to the Utah Beef Council website for more recipes!
*Sponsored content.