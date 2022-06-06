(The Daily Dish) Jacob and Jennifer with Utah Beef Council are in the kitchen cooking up one of the most delicious meals – Steak with a Beurre Blanc Sauce! So good and detailed, make sure you watch BOTH videos!

Ingredients:

1 lb. tenderloin steaks

1 cup white wine

2 small shallots, diced

2 garlic cloves, diced

4 sprigs of fresh thyme, stems removed

1 cup heavy whipping cream

½ cup butter, cold, cut into 1” cubes

2 tablespoons grain mustard

Directions:

Season steaks well with salt and pepper. Cook in a grill or frying pan or on a grill to the desired doneness. For medium-rare, cook steaks to approximately 135 degrees. Let rest for five minutes, then slice steaks.

For the Beurre Blanc Sauce, in a saucepan over medium-high heat, add wine, shallots, garlic, thyme, and salt, to taste. Bring to a simmer, then reduce to medium-low heat. Cook for 4-5 minutes or until liquid is reduced until almost dry. Add cream and bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; slowly whisk in cold butter, a couple of pieces at a time, to form an emulsion. Add grain mustard. Stir well.

Note for serving suggestion Serve with sautéed spinach, mushrooms, and charred broccoli.

For each serving, spoon some of the Beurre Blanc Sauce on the bottom of a plate, and top with mushrooms, spinach, broccoli, and the steak slices. Serve immediately.

Note: Beurre Blanc is a French sauce that means “white butter”. It is a white, creamy butter sauce.

Print the recipe here for your records and then head on over to the Utah Beef Council website for more recipes!

*Sponsored content.